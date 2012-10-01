LONDON, Oct 1 (IFR) - The spread on the tap of the Czech Republic's 3.875% May 2022 bond has been fixed at 116bp over mid-swaps, according to officials involved with the sale.

Leads Barclays, Ceska (Erste), SG CIB and UniCredit plan to close the book at 1245GMT and have already attracted orders in excess of EUR1.5bn. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; Editing by Julian Baker)