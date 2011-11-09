* Political elite hit by financial scandals

* Government to keep pro-nuclear stance

By Jan Lopatka

PRAGUE, Nov 9 Czech Industry and Trade Minister Martin Kocourek resigned on Wednesday, the latest victim of a string of financial scandals that has engulfed the country's political elite and sparked public anger.

Kocourek, a prominent member of Prime Minister Petr Necas' centre-right Civic Democrats, quit after Czech media reported 16 million crowns ($854,249) had been deposited in an investment account held by his mother several years ago.

Kocourek told journalists earlier on Wednesday he had deposited the cash in his mother's account to hide it from his wife during a divorce and denied any wrong-doing.

Later in the day, the prime minister's office released a statement describing the minister's actions two years ago as "unfortunate" and said Kocourek had resigned.

Graft has become a major political topic in the central European country of 10.5 million people.

Public outrage at the conduct of members of the country's political establishment brought two new parties to parliament and government in an election last year.

"Minister Kocourek informed the prime minister about the reasons for his steps, which are the subject of media interest, and then offered his resignation," the prime minister's spokesman said in the statement.

"The prime minister does not believe there is a relevant suspicion of corruption, however he considers steps the minister took in 2008 to be unfortunate. Therefore the prime minister accepted the step," the statement added.

Kocourek was a strong backer of further expansion of Czech nuclear power generation, and the government is expected to keep pushing for new nuclear power plants after his departure.

Kocourek served on the supervisory board of Czech state-controlled electricity company CEZ CEZPsp.PR, the biggest listed firm in central Europe worth $22 billion.

CEZ, the biggest contributor to state coffers and a major issuer of supply contracts, has been at the centre of another financial scandal.

Its long-term chief Martin Roman resigned earlier this autumn amid allegations he had financial interest in a company that delivers power plant equipment to CEZ.

Roman denied any wrong-doing.

The country's environment minister resigned last December amid allegations of corruption in his department, now under official investigation.

The current defence minister has been criticised by coalition partners over his handling of contracts when he served as minister for Europe in 2009. Both have denied anything improper took place.

The government has taken steps to make state procurement more transparent, including a bill on tenders approved by the lower house of parliament last week.

The Czech Republic ranks 21st among the EU's 27 countries on a corruption index compiled by anti-graft lobby group Transparency International, measuring how people regard the extent of graft in their own country.

The Czech secret service said in its annual report this year it had identified cases of asset-stripping by state representatives in state firms and institutions, and rigged tenders. ($1 = 18.730 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)