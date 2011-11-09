* Political elite hit by financial scandals
* Government to keep pro-nuclear stance
By Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, Nov 9 Czech Industry and Trade Minister
Martin Kocourek resigned on Wednesday, the latest victim of a
string of financial scandals that has engulfed the country's
political elite and sparked public anger.
Kocourek, a prominent member of Prime Minister Petr Necas'
centre-right Civic Democrats, quit after Czech media reported 16
million crowns ($854,249) had been deposited in an investment
account held by his mother several years ago.
Kocourek told journalists earlier on Wednesday he had
deposited the cash in his mother's account to hide it from his
wife during a divorce and denied any wrong-doing.
Later in the day, the prime minister's office released a
statement describing the minister's actions two years ago as
"unfortunate" and said Kocourek had resigned.
Graft has become a major political topic in the central
European country of 10.5 million people.
Public outrage at the conduct of members of the country's
political establishment brought two new parties to parliament
and government in an election last year.
"Minister Kocourek informed the prime minister about the
reasons for his steps, which are the subject of media interest,
and then offered his resignation," the prime minister's
spokesman said in the statement.
"The prime minister does not believe there is a relevant
suspicion of corruption, however he considers steps the minister
took in 2008 to be unfortunate. Therefore the prime minister
accepted the step," the statement added.
Kocourek was a strong backer of further expansion of Czech
nuclear power generation, and the government is expected to keep
pushing for new nuclear power plants after his departure.
Kocourek served on the supervisory board of Czech
state-controlled electricity company CEZ CEZPsp.PR, the
biggest listed firm in central Europe worth $22 billion.
CEZ, the biggest contributor to state coffers and a major
issuer of supply contracts, has been at the centre of another
financial scandal.
Its long-term chief Martin Roman resigned earlier this
autumn amid allegations he had financial interest in a company
that delivers power plant equipment to CEZ.
Roman denied any wrong-doing.
The country's environment minister resigned last December
amid allegations of corruption in his department, now under
official investigation.
The current defence minister has been criticised by
coalition partners over his handling of contracts when he served
as minister for Europe in 2009. Both have denied anything
improper took place.
The government has taken steps to make state procurement
more transparent, including a bill on tenders approved by the
lower house of parliament last week.
The Czech Republic ranks 21st among the EU's 27 countries on
a corruption index compiled by anti-graft lobby group
Transparency International, measuring how people regard the
extent of graft in their own country.
The Czech secret service said in its annual report this year
it had identified cases of asset-stripping by state
representatives in state firms and institutions, and rigged
tenders.
($1 = 18.730 Czech Crowns)
(Reporting by Jan Lopatka)