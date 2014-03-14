PRAGUE, March 14 Czech retail sales rose by 6.4 percent in January, boosted mainly by car sales and other non-food items. Analysts had expected January sales to rise by 3.1 percent unadjusted year-on-year following a 5.2 percent rise in December. The statistical bureau said car sales jumped by 21.4 percent year-on-year. Spending was also driven by other non-food items, including cmputers and communications devices, clothing and shoes. January had the same number of working days as the same month a year ago. The Czech central bank launched interventions to weaken the crown currency to fight deflation risks on Nov.7 last year. Central bank Governor Miroslav Singer said in January it was too early to judge the effects of the interventions before data from January and February are available. RETAIL SALES 01/14 12/13 01/13 01-12/13 Real pct change y/y 6.4 5.2 -0.4 1.0 Automotive sales 19.7 16.8 -3.6 3.7 Retail trade (incl.automotive fuel) 1.5 1.8 0.8 -0.1 Retail trade (excl.automotive fuel) 1.8 2.5 1.2 0.3 NOTE. All data are subject to further revision and are not seasonally adjusted. Data for overall sales in the service sector are issued quarterly. Retail sales data are released monthly. (Reporting by Mirka Krufova; Editing by Jan Lopatka)