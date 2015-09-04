PRAGUE, Sept 4 The Czech Security Information
Service (BIS) said in an annual report on Friday that Russia
remains interested in the Czech energy sector, particularly in
any possible enlargement of Czech nuclear power plants.
"Intelligence has confirmed that Russia does not consider
its ongoing interest in Czech nuclear power engineering as
fighting a losing battle," the BIS said.
The state-controlled CEZ energy company scrapped a tender
worth an estimated $10 billion in April 2014 to expand one
nuclear power station, citing low wholesale power prices and the
government's refusal to provide price guarantees for the power
produced.
Ties between Russia and the European Union have been
strained by the crisis in Ukraine last year, in which Moscow
annexed the Crimea peninsula and backed separatist clashes in
the east of the country.
The BIS also said Russia was building a structure in Europe
similar to the Comintern network used by the Soviet Union almost
a century ago. Czech spy-catchers have long warned about Russian
intelligence activities in the former Soviet satellite nation.
"It is assessed (by BIS) that Russia is creating a structure
in Europe drawing on the concept of the Comintern founded by the
Soviet Union," BIS said in the report released on Friday.
Russia's Foreign Intelligence Service declined immediate
comment.
The Comintern, or Communist International - the association
of local communist parties - was established by Soviet Russia in
1919 to protect the new regime in Moscow from outside attacks.
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Hugh Lawson)