PRAGUE, Sept 26 Czech investment groups KKCG and PPF have won a tender to buy bankrupt lottery company Sazka with the highest bid of 3.81 billion crowns ($208 million), bankruptcy administrator Josef Cupka said on Monday.

The sale faces challenges from another Sazka debtor, investment group Penta, the majority owner of betting company Fortuna FOREsp.PR which said it will appeal the tender.

A Czech court gave the go-ahead in August to the tender for Sazka, once the country's sole lottery operator and which was sent into insolvency in March.

The company ran up debt mainly due to the construction of a 17,000-seat sports arena in Prague to host the 2004 ice hockey world championship.

The two main parties holding Sazka's debt are KKCG and PPF, the latter owned by the richest Czech, Petr Kellner.

Some bondholders were against the tender. Another debtholder, the largest Czech bank Ceska Sporitelna, a unit of Erste Group Bank ERSTsp.PR, has also protested the tender conditions.

The sale is subject to anti-monopoly approval. ($1 = 18.290 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Roman Gazdik; Writing by Jason Hovet; Editing by Dan Lalor)