PRAGUE, June 23 Neil Eamonn Smith fell in love
while attending a wedding in the Czech Republic shortly after
moving to the central European country from his native Britain
almost two decades ago.
The object of his affection, though, was a popular
communist-era Czech motor scooter nicknamed "the pig" that Smith
is now seeking to revive and update for the modern day.
"You should never upstage the bride on the wedding day but
the motorbike was must amazing," Smith says on seeing his first
Cezeta scooter in 1998.
"I said what is that? I was with a friend and he said it was
a Cezeta, a 'pig' - or 'prase' as they call it... I was
instantly in love with her, it was a fantastic thing and I
bought one."
That led to buying others and restoring the old scooters
with electric motors to replace the old gas engines and it has
now become a business for Smith, with plans to manufacture 1,000
bikes in 2016.
