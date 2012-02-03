PRAGUE Feb 3 Signs on the windows of Van
Graff, an upscale department store in central Prague, trumpet
sales of 70 percent off, but on the third floor, the customers
browsing through the vast rows of Hugo Boss suits and Ralph
Lauren coats are outnumbered by staff.
Nearby the sparkling Palladium shopping centre is teeming
with teenagers, workers on lunch break, and stroller-pushing
mothers. But many shops are suspiciously empty, and shopkeepers
complain that the few sales they make are actually to Czechs.
"We are dependent on foreigners, who make up about 80
percent of our clients," said Stanislava Sladkova, a 43-year old
manager at retail chain Reserved.
The paradox underscores one of the main problems for one of
Europe's best run economies: Czechs would rather save than shop.
From the cost-cutting centre-right government to the typical
person on the street, Czechs eschew spending and borrowing, a
trait that is good for family finances but leaves the country of
10.5 million without an important driver of economic growth.
Unlike neighbouring Poland, whose domestic market of 38
million people helped it avoid contraction during the economic
crisis in 2009, the Czech economy is 75 percent dependent on
exports for growth, a factor expected to send it into recession
this year as demand in its main market, Germany, falls.
Household borrowing is just 25 percent of annual output -
less than half of the European Union's average of 55 percent -
while deposits at banks exceed loans by a third, a rare
phenomenon in Europe, where lenders are struggling to raise
capital and cover obligations on the interbank market.
And although Prague is the EU's sixth wealthiest region in
purchasing power, retailers complain they are unable to move
goods unless they put sale tags on them.
"What is the most marked difference between Czechs
and the rest of Europe, is that there is a terribly low average
value of a shopping, a terribly low yield per square metre and
low profitability," said Michal Stadler, CEE marketing projects
director at Tesco Stores.
"People buy an amount for little money and they follow all
the sales and promotions so in the end nobody offers anything
else but sales. It's a vicious circle."
GOING CHEAPER
Even without the crisis, inflation is virtually non-existant
here. The Czech central bank's main interest rate has hovered
around 2 percent since 2004 - it is now at a record low 0.75
percent - far below the rates of its emerging European peers.
That hasn't spurred buying though. Retail sales eked out 1.9
percent growth for the whole of 2011, and analysts expect them
to fall this year, corroborating a central bank's prediction of
a recession peaking in the second quarter.
And even though the country has become wealthier in the two
decades since the fall of communism - living standards are at 84
percent of the EU average - the trend of scrimping on purchases
has not only not fallen, it has increased.
"The Czechs are extremely price oriented, and
extremely focused on various promotions," said Martin Dlouhy,
ex-Vice President of Metro Group, which operates big box
retailer Makro, who has also worked in Russia and
India .
"In the past couple of years, that trend has strengthened
further. People have replaced the more expensive goods with
cheaper goods... The volume remains about the same but the value
of individual transactions is falling."
Economists say the trend could be because of a national
mentality that emerged in 40 years of communism, when goods were
scarce, Czechs learned to reuse or repair goods, and foreign
brands were seen as unjustifiably expensive.
Czech consumers often complain that prices at home are
sometimes double those in richer Western countries, a fact that
pushes many to save shopping for when they are abroad or for
foreign internet sellers.
A pair of Levis costs 2,399 Czech crowns ($130). In
Germany's Dresden, it is 75 euros ($98.79), and on Amazon's
British site, which delivers to the Czech Republic, they run as
little as 22 pounds ($34.80).
Katerina Sykorova, a 32-year old bank clerk, scoffs at the
signs proclaiming huge discounts outside of Van Graff.
"They have this big red poster outside announcing a sale but
most of things are still fairly expensive," she said.
"I sometimes shop in Germany. When they have sales, they are
real sales."
($1 = 18.9978 Czech crowns)
($1 = 0.7592 euros)
($1 = 0.6321 British pounds)
