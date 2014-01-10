PRAGUE Jan 10 Car sales at Volkswagen's Czech unit Skoda Auto fell nearly 2 percent to 939,200 cars in 2013, hit by a weak European market and a switch to new models that hurt deliveries in the first part of the year, the carmaker said on Friday.

With sales picking up in the second half, Skoda said earlier this week it was on target to sell 1 million cars for the first time in 2014, a step in its goal to reach annual sales of 1.5 million by 2018.

Skoda is often viewed as a bellwether for the Czech economy, which pulled out of a six-quarter recession in the second quarter of last year. ($1 = 20.1759 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet, Writing by Michael Kahn)