Feb 4 The Czech energy watchdog wants
prosecutors to file charges against some of its former staff on
allegations they set solar power tariffs at levels higher than
allowed by law, costing consumers hundreds of millions of
dollars, it said.
The Energy Regulatory Office has made a complaint against an
unspecified number of former employees. The issue involves
guaranteed feed-in tariffs paid to solar investors out of
consumers' electricity bills.
"The complaint was submitted to the state prosecutor's
office due to a suspicion whether an offence occurred there ...
with damages estimated of a large scale in the order of tens of
billions of crowns," it said in a statement on Monday.
The tariffs were designed to encourage construction of small
renewable energy installations.
An audit ordered by the head of the office, Alena Vitaskova,
found what the office said were serious offences by former
employees in the process of setting the tariffs, under the
regulator's former management. No other details were available.
Tariff support for renewable energy will cost Czech
consumers and taxpayers 43 billion crowns ($2.3 billion) this
year, the government estimates, which has stirred complaints
from homes and businesses socked with higher power bills.
($1 = 18.9552 Czech crowns)
