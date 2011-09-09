PRAGUE, Sept 9 Czechs face higher electricity bills starting in 2013 due to a bigger-than-expected jump in solar power production, according to the country's energy regulator.

An Energy Regulatory Office spokeswoman said on Friday that as a result of the higher solar production so far this year consumers would need to pay out an extra 3.7 billion Czech crowns ($207 million) in 2013 to cover incentives guaranteed to generators.

She did not specify the impact on regulated prices.

"The increase in the production of electricity from renewables in the first half of the year was much higher than we anticipated," the regulator said in a statement on its website.

It said installed capacity in solar power reached 1,903 megawatts in February, surpassing estimates of around 1,800 MW.

Generous tariffs that obliged distributors to buy solar power at a higher price have helped the central European country become one of Europe's biggest solar nations.

But these subsidies also raised initial fears that 2011 consumer and business rate increases could top 20 percent, prompting the government to introduce new taxes to cap any current year rises at 5.5 percent.

A windfall tax on carbon credits allocated to electricity producers in 2011 and 2012 was meant to cushion the burden of future increases, as well as a 26 percent tax on electricity produced from solar energy.

The number of solar plants connected to the grid is not expected to increase significantly from the current level due to the end of subsidies for new plants connected to the grid after February. ($1 = 17.894 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Michael Kahn and Roman Gazdik, editing by Jason Neely)