* Payments to help limit power price increases

* Country is one of Europe's biggest solar nations

PRAGUE Oct 21 The Czech government may pay up to 11.7 billion crowns ($641 mln) next year to help limit electricity price increases due to growth in supply of expensive renewable power, a proposal by the Ministry of Industry showed.

The proposal, published on the government website late on Thursday, sees a 4.3 percent rise in electricity prices for households and around a 6 percent increase for businesses after the subsidy is included.

The plan, which is due to be discussed by the cabinet next week, would fund the same amount to cover the so-called feed-in tariffs for renewables as this year.

Installed capacity in solar power reached 1,903 megawatts in February, the last month when a generous scheme for solar plants was in place, surpassing estimates of around 1,800 MW, it said.

Generous tariffs that obliged distributors to buy solar power at a higher price have helped the central European country become one of Europe's biggest solar nations.

But these subsidies also raised initial fears that 2011 consumer and business rate increases could top 20 percent, prompting the government to introduce new taxes to cap any current year rises at 5.5 percent.

A windfall tax on carbon credits allocated to electricity producers in 2011 and 2012 was meant to cushion the burden of future increases, as well as a 26 percent tax on electricity produced from solar energy.

The number of solar plants connected to the grid is not expected to increase significantly from the current level due to the end of subsidies for new plants connected to the grid after February. ($1 = 18.256 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Roman Gazdik; editing by Michael Kahn and James Jukwey)