PRAGUE, June 19 A change in Europe's methodology
for calculating gross domestic product (GDP) will boost overall
output and lower ratio-based indicators such as debt, the Czech
Statistical office said on Thursday.
The European System of National and Regional Accounts (ESA)
2010 will capitalise military as well as research and
development spending and cancels the lower limit for
investments, making it possible to count items such as
smartphones as an investment and not just consumption.
The first data calculated under the new rules will be the
second estimate of second quarter GDP due out on Sept. 30. On
Oct. 1, the bureau will release recalculated historical data.
GDP in 2010, base year for the new calculations, will rise
by 166.6 billion crowns ($8.23 billion) or 4.4 percent versus
previously reported data, the statistics bureau said.
That brings the fiscal deficit in that year down to 4.4
percent of GDP from 4.7 percent and debt to 38.1 percent of GDP
from 38.4 percent.
As the adjustment applies to all data since 1990, the change
to year-on-year dynamics would be just single tenths of a
percentage point, the office said.
The change is overseen by Eurostat and uses the United
Nations' method called SNA (System of National Accounts), last
revised in 2008. In Europe, the Netherlands and France have
already released some historical data under the new system.
($1 = 20.2501 Czech korunas)
(Reporting by Robert Muller; Editing by Louise Ireland)