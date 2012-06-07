Azeri SOFAZ invests $100 mln into Asian logistics fund
BAKU, Feb 13 Azerbaijan's state oil fund SOFAZ has committed $100 million into the Redwood Japan Logistics Fund II, SOFAZ said on Monday, as it further diversifies its assets.
PRAGUE, June 7 The Prague Stock Exchange (PSE), long struggling to attract new listings, unveiled a plan on Thursday to set up a loosely regulated market for small caps.
The plan for the START market is to attract small- and medium-sized companies with lower reporting and listing requirements than needed for companies traded on the PSE's main market.
"Bank financing of small and medium firms can be a little more problematic these days and they realise that finding equity is something that will allow them pursue their business plans," said PSE director Petr Koblic.
The PSE is owned by the Vienna Stock Exchange. Several small caps have opted for listing on Warsaw's New Connect market instead of the PSE in recent years.
The new market will be supported by Raiffeisenbank and PSE member brokerage Cyrrus, who will be bringing firms to the market and provide liquidity and analysis.
The PSE said there were several potential issuers at the moment but stopped short of estimating when listings would start. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by David Holmes)
