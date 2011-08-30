* Negative scenario includes complete write-off of periphery debt

* Capital adequacy stays above 10 pct even in negative scenario

* Several banks would have to hike capital in worst-case scenario

PRAGUE, Aug 30 Czech banks are better off than many of their EU counterparts, central bank financial health checks showed, projecting that lenders in the eastern European state have large enough capital cushions to withstand a major slump relatively unscathed.

Czech banks' capital adequacy would stay above the regulatory 8 percent threshold by a comfortable margin even under an adverse economic scenario, Tuesday's stress tests showed.

Published three days after International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde warned much of the banking sector in the European Union needed "urgent recapitalisation", the Czech report painted a far brighter picture.

"The banking sector as a whole remains stable in the baseline scenario and in the stress scenario and its aggregate capital adequacy ratio stays above the regulatory minimum of 8 percent and does not even fall below 10 percent," the central bank said.

In the worst projected scenario, several banks would have to raise capital by a total of 13.4 billion Czech crowns ($805.3 million), or less than 0.4 percent of gross domestic product.

This scenario, called Recession, projects GDP contraction of almost 5 percent next year, a steep rise in borrowing costs, and depreciation of the crown to about 27.00 per euro from 24.075 on Tuesday.

It also includes a complete write-off of 28 billion crowns in exposure of the entire sector to five indebted EU countries.

The write-off in itself would lead to one small bank falling slightly below the regulatory capital threshold, the central bank said.

Czech banks weathered the financial crisis without needing any bailouts, thanks to a strong deposit base, and a limited exposure to foreign exchange movements.

They have negligible holdings of euro zone periphery debt, but some still suffered sharp drops in profit in the second quarter due to impairment charges on their Greek bond holdings as a contribution to the Greek bailout plan.

Net profit at Societe Generale's Czech unit Komercni Banka slipped by 36 percent due to the impairment charge which cut the value of the Greek bond it holds to 5.3 billion crowns from 7 billion. KBC unit CSOB also wrote down its Greek debt holdings.

Komercni has the largest exposure to Greece of all Czech banks. It also holds 8.2 billion crown worth of Italy's sovereign debt.

Other major banks are the local units of Erste Bank , KBC and UniCredit .

EU-wide stress tests in July showed eight out of the bloc's 90 banks would not withstand a long recession and would have to raise just 2.5 billion euros of capital.

But analysts who expected up to 15 banks to fail questioned credibility of that test which did not build in the impact of a Greek default. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by John Stonestreet)