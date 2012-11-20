PRAGUE Nov 20 Czech state-owned oil pipeline operator Mero will take a 5 percent stake in the Transalpine (TAL) pipeline to secure better access to crude amid declining supplies from Russia, Mero said on Tuesday.

Mero agreed to buy from Royal Dutch Shell the stake in the pipeline delivering supplies from an Italian port to Germany. Shell will own a 19 percent stake in TAL after the deal with the Czech pipeline operator.

"Mero's entry into TAL is a fundamental step toward securing energy security of the Czech Republic in oil supplies," Mero said in a statement.

TAL starts in the port of Trieste and hooks up in Germany with the IKL pipeline that serves Czech refineries. Capacity constraints on the main TAL branch have lately not allowed to satisfy Czech demand. As a shareholder, Mero will have preferential access to capacity.