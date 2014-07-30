PRAGUE, July 30 The lower house of the Czech parliament approved on Wednesday a hike in the cigarette tax, compensating for the weakening of the Czech currency after central bank interventions in the foreign exchange market last November.

The interventions knocked the tax rates, when translated into euro terms, below the European Union's minimum excise tax levels.

Under the amendment, which needs to be approved by the upper house before it takes effect, the price of a pack of cigarettes will rise by 3-4 crowns ($0.15-0.20), and the overall tax revenue will increase by 2.8 billion crowns ($136.50 million) per year, according to documents accompanying the bill.

The main Czech cigarette producer is Philip Morris CR .

The central bank has pledged to keep the crown on the weak side of around 27 per euro at least into the second quarter of 2015 as part of its monetary policy easing. ($1 = 20.5130 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)