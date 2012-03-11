PRAGUE, March 11 Czech Prime Minister Petr
Necas said on Sunday a one-percentage point rise for the lower
and upper value added tax (VAT) rates was the most likely
taxation rise in 2013 as part of government efforts to trim the
budget.
The move would bring VAT rates to 15 and 21 percent.
VAT is set to be unified at 17.5 percent in 2013, to help
pay initial costs of the centre-right government's flagship
pension reform that will introduce private savings accounts.
"This (1 percentage point rise) is the most likely at this
moment, but discussions are not over," Necas said on a Sunday
programme on Czech Television.
He said this would create the least pressure on inflation
among the options open.
Government officials last month unveiled tax hikes and
spending cuts to help the ruling coalition meet its pledge of a
gradual reduction in the budget deficit.
Discussions had centred around merging the lower 14 percent
rate with the upper 20 percent rate at 20 or 19 percent from
2013, while retaining exemptions for drugs, books and
newspapers.
Necas said there was no discussion of raising the corporate
tax rate.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by David Hulmes)