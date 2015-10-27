PRAGUE Oct 27 The Czech lower house on Tuesday gave initial approval to a bill raising the tax on winnings from lotteries, sport betting and slot machines from next year.

Czechs spent 138 billion crowns ($5.63 billion) or roughly 3.5 percent of GDP on gambling in 2014, more than half of it on mechanical and video slot machines.

The bill, which passed the first of three readings on Tuesday, would raise the tax on lottery and sport betting winnings from 20 percent to 23 percent, and on slot machines to 28 percent.

An additional daily tax on each slot machine would rise to 80 crowns from 55.

The measure is expected to boost tax revenues by 2 billion crowns.

The bill also has to be approved by the upper chamber of parliament and to be signed by the president to take effect. Given the coalition's large majority, it seems certain to become law.

