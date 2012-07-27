* Czechs see lower budget revenue despite repeated hikes
By Jan Lopatka
PRAGUE, July 27 There is a Czech saying that
goes "if brute force doesn't work, try even more brute force".
And it is this path that the country's government has taken to
slash its budget deficit, even as evidence shows that it is not
working.
The Czechs' strategy, at a time of general economic
weakness, of piling up new tax hikes has helped to put thrifty
consumers on the defensive, contributing to the country's slide
back into recession and halting deficit shrinkage.
It did not have to be this way.
With debt of only around 40 percent of annual output, the
Czechs are seen more like Germany than Greece or Spain. They
embraced austerity on their own volition rather than under
market pressure.
The Czech example provides food for thought in the debate
raging around the world over whether austerity or stimulus holds
the key to future prosperity in the present economic climate.
The tone of that debate is shifting from a previous emphasis
on slashing deficits to greater recognition of the need to
promote growth, after austerity campaigns from economies as
diverse as Greece and Britain have choked growth and prevented
recovery from taking hold.
Prime Minister Petr Necas's centre-right cabinet has won
plaudits from investors for his determination to cut the Czech
deficit, which is now just over the European Union's prescribed
ceiling of 3 percent of gross domestic product.
His reputation as a cost cutter has pushed bond yields to
all-time lows. With yields of just 2.319 percent on 10-year
bonds - far below the Czechs' regional peers or many euro zone
states - it has saved billions of crowns on debt servicing.
But it has also prompted Czechs to put off big purchases and
seek lower prices abroad, cutting tax revenue. The government
had factored that in. But now its hope that low borrowing costs
can outweigh lost revenue due to weaker growth are fading.
"The tax burden is beyond the bearable boundary, and every
further tax increase lowers state revenue," Tomas Prouza, an
economist at consultancy Partners who was a deputy finance
minister in a leftist government from 2004 to 2006, wrote in an
article this week.
"At a time ... when we are dangerously dependent on the
German economy and when it is being shown clearly that blunt
cuts and savings at all costs are a path to hell, the steps of
the Necas cabinet are becoming a danger for the long-term health
of the Czech economy."
The economy shrank 0.8 percent in the first quarter, the
second quarter of decline, as a 2.3 percent fall in household
spending combined with falling demand in the euro zone - the
main market for the Czechs' dominant export sector.
PUSHING ON WITH AUSTERITY
There is a consensus that Czech public finances, which like
those of most EU states are hobbled by the health and pension
costs of an ageing population, need a fix.
Necas and Finance Minister Miroslav Kalousek have focused
largely on value-added tax (VAT), a less volatile option than
income taxes on profits, and revenue that is relatively easy to
collect.
For this year, the government hiked the lower VAT rate to 14
percent from 10, keeping the top rate at 20 percent. The
assumption was that the hike and higher growth would raise VAT
revenue by 15.5 percent to 221.6 billion crowns.
But the reality has been strikingly different. State budget
data for January to June showed that VAT collection actually
dropped 2.6 percent to 92.14 billion crowns, just 41.6 percent
of the full-year target.
Aiming to cut the deficit to below the EU's ceiling of 3
percent of gross domestic product in 2013, the lower house of
parliament approved a bill to hike the VAT rates again next year
to 15 and 21 percent.
That was followed by other planned hikes for 2013, including
a hefty income tax increase for workers making over 4,000 euros
a month.
The moves have drawn fire from backbenchers in Necas's Civic
Democrat party, which has watched the moves hit its popularity.
"We are going against the interest of our voters. On top of
that, tax hikes do not work - they only raise inflation,
strangle growth and in the end lower the tax intake," said MP
Petr Tluchor, when the law was before parliament.
CUTTING BACK
Retail experts say Czechs have begun to economise by
shopping abroad, including for items such as food that are taxed
less in neighbouring states like Poland.
"Some retailers say they have 60 or even more percent of
customers from the Czech Republic," said Jaromir Beranek, of Mag
Consulting, an advisory firm focused on shopping tourism,
referring to some firms across the border in Germany and Poland.
It would not be the first time tax hikes have backfired. In
2010, a much-criticised petrol tax rise led truck drivers to buy
fuel abroad, hurting both tax revenues and the fuel business.
Finance Minister Kalousek - who has repeatedly warned in
recent years that the Czech Republic could go the way of Greece
if it didn't tackle its debt and deficits - argues otherwise.
He says households have cut consumption, but mostly by
shifting purchases to the lower-tax food category from
higher-taxed durables and services, such as eating out.
He said technical changes to tax collection made this year's
first half look weak, and the second half would improve.
Other data shows consumers are heavily on the defensive. The
consumer confidence index dropped to 14-year lows in the first
half of 2012, hitting bottom in May. Retail sales fell from
March to May, indicating further contraction in the second
quarter.
Vojtech Benda, senior economist at ING Commercial Banking in
Prague, said it is not only the tax hikes, but the overall
economic weakness that is causing a consumer lockdown.
He said the government could miss out on some 35 billion
crowns in VAT collection this year, or 16 percent of the total
goal.
"Households have reacted not only to the rise in prices but
to the overall perception of the economy. The motif of caution
has been very strong," Benda said.
The government has stuck to its plans on the tax hikes, but
has shown signs that it is concerned it may be choking growth.
Last week, it announced cuts to its three-year GDP forecasts
and said it would ease off on austerity, allowing deficits in
2014 and 2015 to go above previous targets.
"There is a big risk that tightening the fiscal
consolidation would be counterproductive," Kalousek said.
