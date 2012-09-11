Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PRAGUE, Sept 11 Czech telecoms watchdog CTU has received four bids for its planned sale of frequencies for fourth-generation mobile telephone networks, including one from a possible new player.
German group T-Mobile, Spanish company Telefonica's Czech unit Telefonica CR, British operator Vodafone, and Czech financial firm PPF's unit PPF Mobile Services all applied, CTU said on Tuesday.
T-Mobile, Telefonica and Vodafone are the main players in the Czech telecoms market. PPF would be a newcomer.
The bureau said the government could raise a sum "in the order of billions of crowns" immediately through the sale and additional amounts from annual fees for using the frequencies.
The auction of the 800 megahertz, 1800 MHz and 2600 MHz frequencies should take place by the end of the year, the office said.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)