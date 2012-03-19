PRAGUE, March 19 The Czech government wants at least 9.2 billion crowns ($494 million) from an auction of mobile telephone frequencies, the telecoms regulator said on Monday.

The government will offer batches of frequencies at 800, 1,800 and 2,600 megahertz to allow the development of a fourth-generation network and possibly allow a new operator to enter the market.

The Czech market is divided among the local units of Telefonica , T-Mobile and Vodafone.

The frequencies may be bought by existing operators to add fourth-generation services to their offering.

"The main aim of this auction is to secure, in a relatively short time, top services of fourth-generation mobile broadband," Czech Telecommunications Office (CTU) chairman Pavel Dvorak said.

"The proposed conditions are set in a way that in case there is real interest, they will allow the entry of another mobile operator," he told a news conference.

In the event there is a new operator, the existing ones will have to allow it to use their networks under a practice called national roaming, while the new firm puts up antennae.

The winners of any part of the frequencies will have to offer wholesale services to new 'virtual operators', firms that do not own networks but want to compete on the mobile market, a further step to develop competition, the CTU said.

The multi-round auction should be completed by year-end and network infrastructure could be deployed from 2013, Dvorak said.

Brokerage Wood and Company analyst Igor Mueller said while he saw little room for a fourth operator in a market of 10.5 million people, the auction could lure speculative players who might start up a business with an eye to later selling it to one of the existing operators.

"I can imagine (domestic) financial groups like PPF or Penta, but I do not think any of the big global operators would go for it," he said. ($1 = 18.6159 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Korselt; Writing by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Dan Lalor)