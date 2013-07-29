Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PRAGUE, July 29 The Czech telecoms regulator expects to launch an auction for frequencies to build fourth-generation mobile networks by the middle of August, the watchdog said on Monday.
The regulator has set aside frequencies for a potential new market entrant, which would raise competitive pressure on current providers Telefonica Czech Republic , T-Mobile and Vodafone. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Jason Hovet)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)