PRAGUE Oct 14 All five companies that had signed up for an auction to provide next-generation mobile telephony services in the Czech Republic met the conditions to join the bidding, the Czech Telecommunication Office said on Monday.

It said it would launch the auction on November 11.

The bidders are cuurrent operators Telefonica Czech Republic , T-Mobile and Vodafone, as well as two privately-held newscomers, Revolution Mobile and Sazka Telecommunications, formerly called Tasciane. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova, editing by Jan Lopatka)