PRAGUE Oct 31 A Czech court rejected an injunction request to stop an auction of radio spectrum for 4G high-speed mobile data networks, CTK news agency reported on Thursday, citing the chief of the telecommunications regulator.

Last month, Telefonica Czech Republic, a unit of Spain's Telefonica, filed a lawsuit challenging the auction, protesting against the regulator's plan to reserve some spectrum for a new operator and two other conditions.

The auction is due to start on Nov. 11. (Reporting by Jason Hovet, editing by Jan Lopatka)