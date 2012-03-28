PRAGUE, March 28 The Czech telecoms watchdog is planning to force the country's three mobile operators to open up their networks to competition from "virtual operators", possibly from this summer, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

Czechs have been looking at ways to increase competition in the market of 10.5 million people, divided among the local units of Spain's Telefonica , Germany's T-Mobile and Britain's Vodafone.

Under the plan, current operators would have to provide wholesale offers of call time to new firms that do not have their own network but want to enter the market.

"The European Commission needs to assess the market. Then an analysis will be needed and an obligation to make a wholesale offer could be made," CTU spokesman Frantisek Malina said.

Virtual operators are common in many EU countries but have not taken off in the Czech Republic due to lack of an agreement with current operators.

The Czech Telecommunications Office (CTU) is also planning to launch an auction to sell additional frequencies for the development of a fourth-generation data network and possibly lure a fourth full-scale operator. It wants at least 9.2 billion crowns ($494 million) from the auction.

It also plans to cut in half the prices mobile operators charge each other, or mobile termination rates (MTRs), to 0.55 crowns in the coming months. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka; Editing by Erica Billingham)