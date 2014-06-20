PRAGUE, June 20 Czech mobile operators Vodafone , O2 and T-Mobile are discussing possible sharing of their networks for 2G, 3G and LTE services, O2 said on Friday.

"The analysis will be prepared by an independent external advisor, using data and information provided by the operators," O2, maajority-owned by investor Petr Kellner, said in a regulatory filing.

"The operators will be deciding individually whether they will continue participating in the project after the conclusion of the analysis." (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)