PRAGUE Jan 20 O2 Czech Republic will cut wholesale prices for mobile Internet services, the network operator said on Friday after the national industry regulator warned that current prices were too high for mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).

The regulator, CTU, had said on Thursday that O2 and rival network operator Vodafone could lose airwave frequencies acquired in an auction if they failed to meet a condition that wholesale prices should allow third-party companies to operate profitably by leasing network capacity from the main players.

O2 said it would comply.

"O2 is in the process of preparing corresponding adjustments to its wholesale offer that will be introduced within the specified time limit," spokeswoman Lucie Pechackova said in a response to emailed questions.

CTU said it had given the network operators one month to comply or it could begin proceedings to confiscate frequencies.

Vodafone's Czech unit said it has appealed against the measure by CTU.

"Vodafone has fully complied with the call by CTU from February last year and it has adjusted its LTE (mobile broadband) wholesale price accordingly," Vodafone's spokeswoman Marketa Kuklova said.

"CTU's claim that Vodafone does not meet the conditions from last year's notice is false, the decision of CTU is not final. (Reporting by Robert Muller and Jason Hovet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)