PRAGUE, Sept 30 Czech investment group PPF, a possible new entrant to the Czech Republic's telecoms market, said on Monday it would not take part in a planned auction of radio frequencies for 4G high-speed wireless networks.

The company said it was opposed to a condition in the auction that it said would not allow its merger with another auction participant for the duration of a 15-year period. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)