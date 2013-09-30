Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PRAGUE, Sept 30 Telefonica Czech Republic plans to take part in the country's auction of radio spectrum for 4G high-speed broadband networks but has filed a lawsuit challenging some of the conditions, it said on Monday.
In a statement, Telefonica CR, a unit of Spain's Telefonica , protested against the regulator reserving some spectrum for a new operator and two other conditions.
"We are challenging some conditions but that does not mean we are not joining the auction," a spokesman said.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)