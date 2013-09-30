PRAGUE, Sept 30 Telefonica Czech Republic plans to take part in the country's auction of radio spectrum for 4G high-speed broadband networks but has filed a lawsuit challenging some of the conditions, it said on Monday.

In a statement, Telefonica CR, a unit of Spain's Telefonica , protested against the regulator reserving some spectrum for a new operator and two other conditions.

"We are challenging some conditions but that does not mean we are not joining the auction," a spokesman said.