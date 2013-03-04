PRAGUE, March 4 Telefonica Czech Republic's board appointed the London branch of UniCredit Bank AG to launch a buyback of up to 2 percent of its shares as of Tuesday, March 5, it said on Monday.

The company, majority owned by Spain's Telefonica, completed a previous buyback in November last year.

It announced the plan to do another share buyback last week along with its 2012 results. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)