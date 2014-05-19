Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
PRAGUE May 19 Telefonica Czech Republic's board proposed to pay a dividend of 18 Czech crowns ($0.90) per share from 2013 profit, the company said on Monday.
The operator, now owned by the Czech financial group PPF, had said earlier it would seek a dividend in the range of 18 to 30 crowns.
"The proposed dividend due date is November 26, with the conclusive date for exercising the right to dividend being October 27," the company said in a regulatory filing.
Shareholders will vote on the proposal at the general meeting in June. The company has not yet announced the exact date. ($1 = 20.0299 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller, editing by David Evans)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)