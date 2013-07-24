* Impact of lower tariffs not as bad as some expected

PRAGUE, July 24 Telefonica Czech Republic's second-quarter net profit fell 18 percent year on year, hurt by high costs and falling revenue, the company majority owned by Spain's Telefonica said on Wednesday.

However, sales in the mobile segments fell by less than some analysts had forecast.

Net profit at the biggest Czech telecoms operator dropped to 1.35 billion Czech crowns ($68.80 million) in the April-June period, below the 1.43 billion expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

Operating revenue fell 5.6 percent to 12.03 billion crowns, slightly above a consensus market forecast of 12.01 billion.

Revenue was helped by a smaller drop in mobile services sales. A sharp cut in rates in April, which prompted other mobile operators to follow suit, had a smaller negative impact than some analysts had expected.

"The positive surprise came from better than expected revenues from mobile services as the switch to the lower priced 'all-you-can-eat' tariffs had a less negative impact than we had expected," said Tibor Bokor, an analyst at Wood&Co.

The company's shares were flat at 275 crowns by 0829 GMT, underperforming the main PX index which rose by 1 percent.

Telefonica Czech Republic said it continued a share buyback under a framework approved last year allowing it to buy up to 10 percent of its shares over five years.

The average price of purchased shares between March and June was 295 per share, it added. ($1 = 19.6225 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Jana Mlcochova; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)