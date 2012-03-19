PRAGUE, March 19 Czech nuclear power station Temelin detected a fault on a pump in the primary circuit of its Unit 2 on Monday but the reactor remains at full capacity while a repair is underway, its owner CEZ said in a statement.

The pump, used to supply water for the primary circuit, was replaced by a back-up system, it said.

Temelin has two 1,000-megawatt reactors and both were running at full capacity on Monday, CEZ said. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, Editing by Michael Kahn)