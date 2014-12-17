PRAGUE Dec 17 Czech car factory TPCA, a joint venture of Toyota Motor Corp and PSA Peugeot Citroen , cut its 2015 production outlook by 10 percent to 220,000 vehicles, a spokesman said on Wednesday.

The car plant said output this year will rise to 200,000 units, a 10 percent increase over 2013.

"The car market in Europe is going to grow slower in 2015 than we expected," Radek Knava said. (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Keith Weir)