PRAGUE, March 12 Hackers attacked the website of UniCredit Bank's Czech unit late on Monday, causing a five-minute outage, but no customer data was compromised, a spokesman said.

The cyber assault was not a distributed denial of service attack - when servers are overwhelmed with a flood of digital requests - of the kind that crippled the websites of major Czech companies and institutions last week, Petr Plocek said.

"We are still continuing our analysis to reach a conclusion on the precise details of the attack," he said on Tuesday.

News website E15 reported the assault had been carried out by the Czech hacker group named Czechurity.

Hackers attacked the websites of the Czech central bank, several top commercial banks and the Prague Stock Exchange on Wednesday last week, slowing or shutting down online services in a wave of distributed denial of service attacks.

The country's Cyber Security Council was due to meet later on Tuesday to debate measures to combat such attacks. (Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Pravin Char)