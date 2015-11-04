* CEO says chance of 2015 dividend

By Jason Hovet

PRAGUE, Nov 4 Czech downstream oil group Unipetrol could still pay its first dividend since 2007 out of this year's profits despite an outage of a steam cracker unit, the company's chairman and chief executive said in an interview.

Marek Switajewski told Reuters if Unipetrol, 63 percent owned by Poland's PKN Orlen, opted for a payout, he would like to connect it to a new formal dividend policy.

He also said on Wednesday that the company was trying to shorten the outage at its Litvinov site, but that the timescale previously given for repairs to the steam cracker remains realistic. The outage is planned until July 2016 after a blast in August this year.

Unipetrol said last month it lost an estimated 1.6 billion crowns ($64.6 million) in the third quarter due to the accident that forced it to shut petrochemical production but it is insured against future losses.

Unipetrol is expected to return to profit this year thanks to a jump in margins following a global drop in crude prices.

"If this accident did not happen, the chance of paying a dividend would be very high," Switajewski said. "But now I cannot tell you. There is still a chance Unipetrol could pay dividends for 2015."

"My position is each company is to pay dividends and I would love to pay dividends. But on the other hand I have to behave responsibly toward the company," he said.

Unipetrol's board recommended in April to not pay out a dividend for 2014, citing an uncertain macroeconomic outlook and future investment.

Switajewski said the company was starting an 8.5 billion crown investment into a new polyethylene unit announced in September and there was still uncertainty over repairs to the steam cracker.

Unipetrol said last month it expected the steam cracker unit to be restarted at a minimum capacity utilisation, roughly 65 percent, in July 2016, and to reach maximum capacity in October.

The accident will not impact plans to invest 19 billion crowns in the years 2013-2017, Switajewski said, adding about half of that target will be reached by the end of this year. In 2016, a large investment to turn around the Litvinov plant is planned.

Switajewski said investments, such as gaining sole ownership of the country's only two refineries in April, have made the company better able to stay in profit if margins dropped sharply. Similarly, hundreds of smaller operational projects added more than 1 billion crowns of profit to the level of earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in 2014. He said the company would match or improve on that in 2015.

He also said margins were likely to normalise in 2016.

"I am afraid that refining margins will not be as excellent as they were this year... I think they will be normalised somewhere between $2-4 a barrel," he said. "I think petrochemical margins will stay somewhere between 600-800 euros per tonne." ($1 = 24.7710 Czech crowns) (Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)