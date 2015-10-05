PRAGUE Oct 5 Czech passenger car registrations jumped by 20.9 percent year-on-year in the first nine months of 2015 to 171,010 cars, the country's car importers' association said on Monday.

Domestic maker Skoda Auto, a unit of Volkswagen, continued to lead the market with a 32.1 percent share, followed by its parent VW with 10.6 percent and Hyundai with 8.4 percent, the association said.

Czech economic growth accelerated to 4.6 percent in the second quarter, with the recovery spanning across all sectors. (Reporting by Petra Vodstrcilova; Writing by Robert Muller)