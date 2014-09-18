BRIEF-Group Lease Pcl clarifies on news article suggesting repurchase of shares
* Refers to news on E-Finance and Siam Rath Newspaper dated 14 March, 2017
Sept 18 D Carnegie & Co AB
* Says insources management of its property portfolio through Graflunds
* Says Graflunds from Oct. 1, will assume management duties for a number of additional properties in Husby, Rinkeby, Flemingsberg (Visättra), Varberg and Sollentuna
* Says assignment includes more than 3,900 residential apartments and some additional commercial space
* Says in total, D. Carnegie & Co will by Graflunds manage approximately 13,000 residential apartments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Refers to news on E-Finance and Siam Rath Newspaper dated 14 March, 2017
LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - Red-hot demand for CLO debt has triggered talk that disintermediation could become a trend in structured credit, although few believe full-blown self-syndication by CLO managers is on the horizon any time soon.
* Affiliated company tick-TS AG plans stock exchange listing in spring 2017