UPDATE 1-Oil dips over doubts high OPEC compliance with agreed cuts will last
* Analysts doubt whether high rate of compliance can be upheld
LOS ANGELES, Feb 15 A firm controlled by Philip Anschutz, the billionaire entertainment and pro sports magnate, will soon build the largest wind farm in the United States to serve utilities in California, where officials have set ambitious green power goals.
