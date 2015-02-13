BRIEF-Chubb says CEO Evan Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 mln – SEC Filing
* Chubb Ltd - CEO Evan G. Greenberg's 2016 total compensation was $24.4 million versus $20.4 million in 2015 – SEC Filing
OSLO Feb 13 DNB Bank ASA
* DNB Bank ASA has today successfully issued a new perpetual Tier 1 capital of NOK 2.150 billion.
* The bonds carry a coupon equal to 3 months NIBOR plus 3.25 percentage points p.a., and has an ordinary call option after 5 year from settlement date which is 26 February 2015.
* The purpose of the bond issue is to strengthen the bank's capital ratios, and the Financial Supervisory Authority of Norway has approved the issuance.
* DNB Markets acted as a sole arranger. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Balazs Koranyi)
* Aeon Mall's group operating revenue will likely rise 20% to roughly 270 billion yen for year ended in February - Nikkei
WASHINGTON, April 4 The U.S. Labor Department will delay the implementation of its "fiduciary rule" by 60 days while it undertakes a review into whether the rule may hinder Americans' ability to get access to retirement investment advice, according to a filing in the Federal Register.