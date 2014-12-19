OSLO Dec 19 Norway's DNB bank one of the most exposed lenders to the oil and gas sector, said on Friday that its lending portfolio is healthy and well tested against big oil price movements.

Around 8 percent of the bank's loan book is to the oil and gas sector and the bank said it still expected impairments to stay below normalised levels next year, in line with its previous guidance.

"In our credit analysis we run sensitivity cases at oil prices below $60 per barrel and we run a one-year liquidity test at $35 per barrel," it said. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi, editing by Terje Solsvik)