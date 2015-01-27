OSLO Jan 27 The plunge in oil prices is not hurting the lending portfolio of top Norwegian bank DNB , its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.

"The part of our portfolio that's directly exposed to oil and gas has the highest available credit quality, and we find it to be robust even when oil prices are where they are today," Rune Bjerke said on the sidelines of a conference.

The price of North Sea crude has dropped to around $48 per barrel on Tuesday from $115 last June.

"It's obvious that the longer oil stays below $50, the more demanding it will be for some clients, companies and regions, but I don't believe we've come near that (demanding) situation yet," Bjerke said.

"Our buffer is solid and we can handle the current price level for a considerable period of time," he added.