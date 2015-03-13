OSLO, March 13 Norway's financial watchdog has
criticised DNB Asset Management, a unit of Norway's biggest bank
DNB, for marketing one of its funds as active when it
had in fact performed close to its benchmark.
Regulators across Europe are closely watching so-called
'closet indexing', where a fund charges an active management fee
but tracks the holdings and performance of the index against
which its returns are benchmarked.
"In Finanstilsynet's assessment the company's management of
the fund has diverged considerably from what the investors were
led to expect," Norway's Financial Services Authority (FSA) said
in a statement on its website dated March 11.
"The equity fund concerned has performed very closely to its
benchmark, but is marketed and priced as an actively managed
fund. Finanstilsynet considers this to be censurable and counter
to good business practice," it said.
The FSA compared Verdipapirfondet DNB Norge with the DNB
Norge index fund, which until May 2013 used the same benchmark
index, but had a management fee of 0.3 percent versus 1.8
percent for Verdipapirfondet DNB Norge.
A DNB spokesman said no one had lost money investing in DNB
Norge. "On the contrary, consumers had a solid return on
investments of almost 45 percent over the past five years."
Oslo's main index had a return of 67 percent over
the last five years.
Denmark's regulator said almost a third of funds it studied
were suspicious, while Swedish investors have filed a complaint
against Swedbank Robur over two of its funds. Europe's markets
watchdog is looking into the issue and Britain's may
follow.
