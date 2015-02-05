OSLO Feb 5 DNB, Norway's largest bank,
reported fourth-quarter pretax earnings before loan losses below
forecasts on Thursday but raised its dividend more than expected
as it predicted loan losses for the year below normal levels.
DNB's pretax profit before impairment charges rose to 6.96
billion crowns ($914 million) from 6.75 billion, missing
forecasts for 7.33 billion crowns in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The bank raised its dividend to 3.80 crowns per share from
the previous year's 2.70 crowns, beating forecasts for 3.58
crowns. The bank will pay out 30 percent of its 2014 earnings in
dividends, up from 25 percent a year earlier.
