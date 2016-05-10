May 10 Da Lue International Holding :

* Says it to issue the first series domestic unsecured convertible corporate bonds, worth T$380 million

* Says par value and issue price of T$100,000 for the bonds

* Says maturity period of three years for the bonds and the coupon rate is 0 percent

Source text in Chinese: 985.so/yG7C

