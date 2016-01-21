UPDATE 1-RetailMeNot to be bought by Harland Clarke
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by marketing services company Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $630 million.
DUBAI Jan 21 Dar Al Arkan, one of Saudi Arabia's largest property developers, reported a 57.9 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.
Arkan made a net profit of 48.7 million riyals ($13 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, versus 115.6 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.
Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast the developer would make a quarterly net profit of between 102.1 and 105 million riyals.
The company attributed the profit fall to lower property sales revenue due to product mix, geographical location and development status. ($1 = 3.7530 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by David French)
