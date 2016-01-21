DUBAI Jan 21 Dar Al Arkan, one of Saudi Arabia's largest property developers, reported a 57.9 percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.

Arkan made a net profit of 48.7 million riyals ($13 million) in the three months to Dec. 31, versus 115.6 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Two analysts polled by Reuters forecast the developer would make a quarterly net profit of between 102.1 and 105 million riyals.

The company attributed the profit fall to lower property sales revenue due to product mix, geographical location and development status. ($1 = 3.7530 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Writing by Katie Paul; Editing by David French)