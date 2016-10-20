DUBAI Oct 20 Dar Al Arkan, one of
Saudi Arabia's largest property developers, reported a 21.4
percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, according
to a bourse statement.
* Net profit of 112.5 million riyals ($30.0 million) in the
three months ending Sept. 30, versus 92.7 million riyals a year
earlier.
* NCB Capital forecast: 55 mln riyals.
* Attributed rise to higher revenues from property sales and
lower operating expenses, such as payroll and consultancy fees.
* Reported falling profits in seven of the preceding eight
quarters.
($1 = 3.7507 riyals)
(Reporting By Tom Arnold)