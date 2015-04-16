DUBAI, April 16 Dar Al Arkan, one of
Saudi Arabia's largest property developers, reported a 40.6
percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, broadly in
line with analysts' forecasts.
Arkan made a net profit of 147.3 million riyals ($39.3
million) in the three months to March 31, down from 247.9
million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a
statement.
The company attributed the fall in net profit to lower
property sales revenue, a rise in operating expenses and lower
non-operating income.
SICO Bahrain and NCB Capital forecast the developer to make
a quarterly net profit of 146.8 million riyals and 149.0 million
riyals respectively.
($1 = 3.7498 riyals)
(Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)