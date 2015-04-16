DUBAI, April 16 Dar Al Arkan, one of Saudi Arabia's largest property developers, reported a 40.6 percent fall in first-quarter net profit on Thursday, broadly in line with analysts' forecasts.

Arkan made a net profit of 147.3 million riyals ($39.3 million) in the three months to March 31, down from 247.9 million riyals in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement.

The company attributed the fall in net profit to lower property sales revenue, a rise in operating expenses and lower non-operating income.

SICO Bahrain and NCB Capital forecast the developer to make a quarterly net profit of 146.8 million riyals and 149.0 million riyals respectively. ($1 = 3.7498 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)