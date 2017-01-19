DUBAI Jan 19 Dar Al Arkan, one of
Saudi Arabia's largest property developers, reported a 23.4
percent fall in fourth-quarter net profit on Thursday.
* Net profit of 37.3 million riyals ($9.8 million) in the
three months ending Dec. 31, versus 48.7 million riyals a year
earlier.
* Quarterly revenue 1.8 billion riyals versus 2.2 billion
riyals in the corresponding period of 2015.
* Income fell due to lower property sales revenue and higher
operating expenses, Dar Al Arkan said.
(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Editing by Andrew Torchia)