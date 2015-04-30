April 30 D.A. Davidson & Co, an employee-owned
full-service investment firm, hired a team of financial advisers
from Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch unit for its
Portland and Salem offices.
Kraig Kerr, Michael Larlee, Leslie Kerr and Christine
Fordyce managed $350 million in assets at Merrill Lynch, D.A.
Davidson said on Thursday.
Kerr, a 25-year industry veteran, previously served as the
manager of the Merrill Lynch office in Salem.
Merrill Lynch could not be immediately reached for a
confirmation on the departures.
